RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Baba Spirit’s one-week observation slated for September 24

Dorcas Agambila

The late comedian and TV personality, Baba Spirit’s one-week memorial service has been slated for September 24, 2022.

Baba Spirit
Baba Spirit

Baba who was born Francis Yaw Ofori died Thursday, September 8, 2022, after battling an unconfirmed ailment.

Recommended articles

The one-week observation in honor of his memory will be held at the Arts Centre in Accra.

It is expected to be attended by major names in Ghana’s showbiz industry.

Until his death, Baba Spirit was one of the entertainers who brought humor to his followers.

The controversial media personality was known on television for hosting spiritual shows.

Baba Spirit made national headlines back in 2017 when he dared popular boxer Ayitey powers to face him in a boxing match.

Baba Spirit and Ayitey Powers had a clash that ended up in exchanging of heated words which nearly resulted in a brawl on live television when the two appeared on UTV for a show.

This was due to a comment made by Ayitey Powers Baba Spirit was sent by the devil to disturb him and also said some unpleasant words. The two have since then been involved in a series of altercations on various media platforms.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Hajia Bintu jams as she shows off new Jaguar car; says 'them never see me coming' (WATCH)

'Dem never see me coming' – Hajia Bintu jams as she shows off new Jaguar car (WATCH)

Serwaa Amihere reacts to pregnancy rumours after newspaper headline

Serwaa Amihere reacts to pregnancy rumours after newspaper headline

Prez. John Mahama has paid a visit to veteran actress Grace Nortey

Ex-President John Mahama visits veteran actress Grace Nortey (PHOTOS)

Baba Spirit

Comedian Baba Spirit confirmed dead