Baba Spirit’s one-week observation slated for September 24

Baba who was born Francis Yaw Ofori died Thursday, September 8, 2022, after battling an unconfirmed ailment.
The late comedian and TV personality, Baba Spirit’s one-week memorial service has been slated for September 24, 2022.
The one-week observation in honor of his memory will be held at the Arts Centre in Accra.
It is expected to be attended by major names in Ghana’s showbiz industry.
Until his death, Baba Spirit was one of the entertainers who brought humor to his followers.
The controversial media personality was known on television for hosting spiritual shows.
Baba Spirit made national headlines back in 2017 when he dared popular boxer Ayitey powers to face him in a boxing match.
Baba Spirit and Ayitey Powers had a clash that ended up in exchanging of heated words which nearly resulted in a brawl on live television when the two appeared on UTV for a show.
This was due to a comment made by Ayitey Powers Baba Spirit was sent by the devil to disturb him and also said some unpleasant words. The two have since then been involved in a series of altercations on various media platforms.
