In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, Prince David Osei recounted how he once refused to kiss an actress on set because her breath was with a force that drives one away and wasn’t friendly to him at all.

“We are doing a creative work so you can’t be smelling and get close to me, your mouth can not be smelling, for me I’ll say it. I’ll call the director aside and tell him I have a bleeding gum, no I can’t do it, it’s my health,” he said.

Sharing his experience, he added that “I did it to some girl, her mouth like manhole, it was smelling so bad. On that instance, I called the director and told him I have a bleeding gum so I can’t do it”.

The actor emphasized that it’s disappointing that he makes an effort to keep fresh breath and in return be faced with such an unfortunate encounter. Hear more from the actor in the video and share your thoughts with us.