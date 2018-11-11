Pulse.com.gh logo
Banky W raises fans hopes with decision to contest for House of Reps

Banky W declared his intention to run for the House of Representatives under the Modern Democratic Party.

2face, Banky W lead march for massive voters registration ahead of 2019 election play Banky W ha declared his intention to run for a seat in the House of Reps in 2019. (Sahara Reporters)

Banky W has renewed hope in many of his fans after declaring his intention to run for the House of Representatives.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, November 10, 2018, the 'Up North' star declared his intention to run for the elective position under the Modern Democratic Party.

The EME boss will be contesting to represent Eti-Osa constituency in Lagos at the Federal House of Rep in the 2019 general election.

He wrote, "They said we don’t have the money to run.. we say we our strength lies in our numbers. They said we don’t have the structure, we say we will attempt to build it. They said, “what if you lose”? I say, what if we win?

"You see, my entire life has been a story of just dreaming dreams, praying about those dreams, setting goals, and working until they come true. I can live with trying and failing. I can not live with not trying.

"So while we may not have a godfather, we do have God. And we have a vision. And intellectual capacity. And integrity. And the right intentions. And last but not least, a whole lot of hope.

At the end of the day, hope may be all we have, but I believe that it is all we need. Thank you and God bless Nigeria."

Earlier in 2019, Banky W had held a TEDx conference where he spoke about the need for young Nigerians to stop whining and complaining about the situation of the country and take charge by voting and contesting for elective positions.

Banky W leads march for voters registration ahead of 2019 elections

Pop stars, Innocent '2face' Idibia, and Bankole 'Banky W' Wellington were among celebrities who led the march that simultaneously took place in 18 states and the federal capital territory.

The sensitisation took place under the auspices of One Voice Nigeria.

Banky W called on Nigerians to come out enmasse to vote so that they can hold politicians accountable for what they promised during the campaign.

He added, "This can also make us hold INEC on what happened to our votes after voting.

"The power lies with the people so we need to register and vote. Your voter’s card is worth more than money and it will make us benefit from a better Nigeria".

