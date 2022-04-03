RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bawumia wasn't truthful to us; Abeiku Santana slams NPP government over E- Levy (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Abeiku Santana says Vice President Dr Bawumia has not been truthful to Ghanaians over how he turned around to support E-Levy.

Abeiku Santana
Abeiku Santana

The Okay FM radio presenter said he recalls that the Vice President spoke against taxation on Mobile Money transactions when he visited Peace FM some years back. According to him, he is, therefore, shocked that he has made a U-turn from his words.

Recommended articles

"I am disappointed that the government passed E-Levy, why because H.E the Vice President came to Peace FM and he asked us why must we tax MOMO? So he wasn't truthful to us," Abeiku Santana said.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz as a guest, he continued that "he should have been the first to tell us about the introduction of E-Levy but you see he has made a U-turn to say it's good because we are in difficult times".

According to Abeiku Santana, "nobody is saying that we are supposed to but when we pay the tax, what do they use it for? In 1995 when VAT was introduced, Nana Addo organized a demonstration that taxation will kill us".

Speaking on the show hosted by Efia Odo this weekend, he pleaded with politicians not to use taxation for politics and propaganda because every government needs money to develop the country.

However, Abeiku Santana argues that "the E-Levy is not fair because now the poor and the rich will pay the same tax. Tax is to be progressive but I think this is regressive because it is the rich that must be tax more to take care of the poor".

Hear more from him in the video below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Abena Korkor descends on Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere again; calls them 'corporate ashawo'

Nana Aba Anamoah, Abena Korkor and Serwaa Amihere

Davido World Cup song: FIFA thought Nigeria'll beat Ghana - BBC reporter

Davido and John Bennett

Ghana's system works better than Nigeria that is why we go there for holidays - RudeBoy of PSquare

RudeBoy

Real football fans don’t behave like this – Nana Aba to riotous Nigerian supporters

Nana Aba