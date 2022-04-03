Bawumia wasn't truthful to us; Abeiku Santana slams NPP government over E- Levy (WATCH)

"I am disappointed that the government passed E-Levy, why because H.E the Vice President came to Peace FM and he asked us why must we tax MOMO? So he wasn't truthful to us," Abeiku Santana said.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz as a guest, he continued that "he should have been the first to tell us about the introduction of E-Levy but you see he has made a U-turn to say it's good because we are in difficult times".

According to Abeiku Santana, "nobody is saying that we are supposed to but when we pay the tax, what do they use it for? In 1995 when VAT was introduced, Nana Addo organized a demonstration that taxation will kill us".

Speaking on the show hosted by Efia Odo this weekend, he pleaded with politicians not to use taxation for politics and propaganda because every government needs money to develop the country.

However, Abeiku Santana argues that "the E-Levy is not fair because now the poor and the rich will pay the same tax. Tax is to be progressive but I think this is regressive because it is the rich that must be tax more to take care of the poor".