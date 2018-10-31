news

Winner of Big Brother Naija 3, Miracle Igbokwe reunited with former housemates, Nina and Cee-c as Khloe turned 25 on Monday, October 29, 2018.

Also spotted at the birthday venue are other former housemates of the 2018 edition of the reality TV show, Tobi Bakre and Vandora.

ALSO READ: Miracle gets $25,000 from Governor Rochas Okorocha

The ex-housemates were all smiles when they honoured Khloe, who threw a bash to celebrate her birthday in Lagos.

Other celebrities that joined the reality TV stars at the birthday bash are Toke Makinwa, Dammy Krane, Noble Igwe, Beverly Osu, Sophie Alakija and Broda Shaggi.

Obafemi Martins buys brand new car for BBNaija star, Khloe

Obafemi Martins has spent millions of Naira purchasing a brand new car for Big Brother Naija star, Khloe.

The reality TV show star made this known in an Instagram post where she showed gratitude to the Shanghai Greenland Shenhua striker.

The brand new car, Pulse gathered, is a brand new Toyota Camry 2014 car. The car is white in colour.