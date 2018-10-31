Five BBNaija former housemates led by Miracle and Cee-c reunited at the 25th birthday party of a former housemate, Khloe.
Also spotted at the birthday venue are other former housemates of the 2018 edition of the reality TV show, Tobi Bakre and Vandora.
The ex-housemates were all smiles when they honoured Khloe, who threw a bash to celebrate her birthday in Lagos.
Other celebrities that joined the reality TV stars at the birthday bash are Toke Makinwa, Dammy Krane, Noble Igwe, Beverly Osu, Sophie Alakija and Broda Shaggi.
Obafemi Martins has spent millions of Naira purchasing a brand new car for Big Brother Naija star, Khloe.
The reality TV show star made this known in an Instagram post where she showed gratitude to the Shanghai Greenland Shenhua striker.
The brand new car, Pulse gathered, is a brand new Toyota Camry 2014 car. The car is white in colour.