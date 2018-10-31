Pulse.com.gh logo
BBNaija winner, Miracle reunites with Nina, Cee-c, Tobi as Khloe turns 25

Five BBNaija former housemates led by Miracle and Cee-c reunited at the 25th birthday party of a former housemate, Khloe.

play Cee-c, Vandora and Nina reunite at Khloe's 25th birthday.

Winner of Big Brother Naija 3, Miracle Igbokwe reunited with former housemates, Nina and Cee-c as Khloe turned 25 on Monday, October 29, 2018.

Also spotted at the birthday venue are other former housemates of the 2018 edition of the reality TV show, Tobi Bakre and Vandora.

ALSO READ: Miracle gets $25,000 from Governor Rochas Okorocha

The ex-housemates were all smiles when they honoured Khloe, who threw a bash to celebrate her birthday in Lagos.

play Cee-c and Angel Awotarigha (Instagram/Khloe)

 

Other celebrities that joined the reality TV stars at the birthday bash are Toke Makinwa, Dammy Krane, Noble Igwe, Beverly Osu, Sophie Alakija and Broda Shaggi.

play Tobi Bakre and Khloe (Instagram/Khloe)

 

Obafemi Martins buys brand new car for BBNaija star, Khloe

Obafemi Martins has spent millions of Naira purchasing a brand new car for Big Brother Naija star, Khloe.

play Tobi Bakre and Miracle Igbokwe (Instagram/Khloe)

 

The reality TV show star made this known in an Instagram post where she showed gratitude to the Shanghai Greenland Shenhua striker.

play Toke Makinwa at Khloe's 25th birthday party (Instagram/Khloe)

 

The brand new car, Pulse gathered, is a brand new Toyota Camry 2014 car. The car is white in colour.

