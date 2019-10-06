Mercy Eke has emerged the 4th winner of BBNaija after she was announced the winner of the 2019 edition tagged Pepper Dem.

Mercy becomes the first female ever to win the BBNaija reality TV show since it began ove a decade ago.

Mercy, who is the last female housemate standing after spending a total of 99 days - 14 weeks - in the house has won herself the grand prize of N60 million.

Mercy is the 4th winner of the BBNaija. [Twitter/BBNaija]

On Sunday, October 6, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Seyi, Omashola, and Frodd from the Big Brother House.

The last five housemates were Mercy, Frodd, Mike, Omashola, and Seyi.

Seyi was evicted as the 21st housemate leaving the house while Omashola emerged the 22nd housemate to be evicted from the house.

BBNaija [Africa Magic/BBNaija]

Minutes after, Frodd became the 23rd housemate to be evicted.

According to the organisers, Mercy will be rewarded with N30 million cash prize, a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dubai for two packaged by TravelBeta; a home make-over courtesy Scanfrost; a year’s supply of Pepsi and One Africa Fest VVIP experience; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles & Munch it; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone. There's also a bonus prize of two VIP tickets to watch a European Football final game LIVE, courtesy Bet9ja.

The Pepper Dem season ended in grand style with thrilling performances by top Nigerian music artistes Tiwa Savage, M.I Abaga, and Patoranking.