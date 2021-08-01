BBNaija 2021: Maria accuses Yerins of harassment, says she caught him ogling her

'Shine Ya Eye' wild card housemate, Maria has accused fellow housemate Yerins of sexual harassment.
Maria revealed that she caught Yerins staring at her naked body in the shower.
In a chat with housemates Saga, Pere, Nini and Arin, Maria alleged that Yerins ogled her in the shower while she was taking a bath.
When she caught his eyes in the mirror, she claimed he smiled and began singing a popular lyrics of her name. The mixed race gorgeous housemate described the event as disgusting and unacceptable. But she did not share plans to escalate the issue with Big Brother.
If investigated, Yerins stands a chance of instant disqualification for violating Big Brother's sexual harassment rule. Recall the same fate befell BBNaija season 2 housemate, Kemen who got disqualified for sexually harassing TBoss.
