BBNaija: Housemates shock viewers with sex and blow job confession on live TV (WATCH)

Ahead of a new season to kick off this year, the housemates of last year's season sat for a reunion show where they confessed to some of the craziest things they did in the house. During the show hosted by Ebuka, Wathoni disclosed that Dorathy gave Brighto a blow job when they in the house.

Pulse Nigeria

That came as a surprise to many views as this wasn't televised on the reality show that was aired 24/7 on a DSTV channel. What came more shocking was how Dorathy confirmed that she 'su*cked' Brighto's di*k' in the house.

According to her, she, however, felt disappointed because Brighto ignored her the following morning in the house as if nothing happened.

Pulse Nigeria

Before this, Dorathy was seen as quite innocent in the house who wouldn't risk engaging in such an act that could be televised to the world.

Apart from this BJ wahala on last night episode of the Reunion, Ka3na who was also a housemate in the show last year, but got evicted after just 3 weeks, disclosed that she had sex with Praise in the house. "I pulled him to my bed and I f*cked him and he couldn't last past 5 seconds," she said.

Ka3na BBN housemate Pulse Ghana

Ka3na's revelation catapulted the show to trends. Before this blunt confession, Ka3na and Praise's action was televised during the show but they both denied it when they came out of the house.

According to Ka3na, she had sex with Praise because he bragged to other housemates that she (Ka3na) can't have him in bed. She added that "after the show, he wanted to come and redeem himself, and I still f*cked him and he still couldn't last long".

Praise didn't sit down mute after Ka3na's revelation, he defended himself saying he banged her and it wasn't the other way around.