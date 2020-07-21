Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Asogwa Alexandra also known as Alex has apologised to a young man who she cyberbullied on Instagram.

The reality TV star had posted a video on Instagram where she called out two young ladies over their outfits.

It didn't take long before a young man with the handle @Ijoba_fizzy_ claiming to have been with the ladies in question responded to the reality TV star's post, slamming her for sharing the video on Instagram.

Alex in her defense, apologised to the young man for the post, insisting that she had taken down the video from her Instagram page.

"Hello lady, I don't know your personal handle, I would have tagged you but I know you will see this. I'm sincerely sorry about my/our post to you. You are beautiful to me. I really meant no harm and I want to offer my unreserved apology," she wrote.

Alex's apology post [Instagram/AlexUnsual]

"I would love to call you and personally apologise to you once I get your handle. I took the post down immediately I realised how it might have been viewed. Best regards."

Alex [Instagram/AlexUnusual]

Asogwa was one of the housemates from the third season of Big Brother Naija.