BBN's Cross posts his nude on snapchat; says 'it was a simple mistake' (WATCH)

In the video, Cross who is one of the finalists of the just ended 2021 Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye show, was seen deliberately showing off his manhood. The video stayed on his snapchat account for a few minutes before it was deleted.

However, it was too late as it was screen-grabbed by many, hence, circulating it online. The 30-year-old, born Ikechukwu Sunday Cross Okonkwo, at an interview today has addressed the viral video.

Cross nude video leaks after mistakenly posting it on snapchat Pulse Ghana

Speaking on Nigeria's TV Connect, he said he posted the video to his public snapchat account by mistake. "I am not really really not back on my phone, once in a while I keep using it. I didn't know that Snapchat has changed a lot of features so it was a mistake," he said.

"It just went out, quickly before I noticed, quickly deleted it. It was a simple mistake," he added. According to Cross, he is still struggling with handling his new fame because he loves to live free life but he now has too many dos and don'ts.