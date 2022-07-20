Be grateful to side-chics, they keep marriages - Actor claims

"In most cases, they don’t end up getting married to them. Side chicks are important in marriages because they help the marriage or relationship stand on its feet and most married women don’t know this,” he said on e.tv's adult edutainment show.

He explained that after marriage, most married women stop doing the things their partners love, like showing emotions, doing exciting stuff or complimenting them and some get tired of this, hence get it from the side chicks.

“The side chicks do this and this is why the men keep going in for them. Our women need to understand that men have feelings too so you need to compliment your husband and make him feel loved always,” he stated.

He emphasized that some women go as far as talking to their men and treating them anyhow, pushing them into the arms of side-chics.