When questioned about his stance on polygamy, Okyeame Kwame was forthright and unwavering in his response.
Be quiet if your wife finds a boyfriend – Okyeame Kwame tells polygamous men
One of Ghana’s most influential rappers of all time, Kwame Nsiah Apau, who is better known as Okyeame Kwame, has opined that a man that has more than one wife should also be ready to understand a partner that will cheat with another man.
He believes that if a man intends to have multiple wives or relationships, it is essential to ensure that his partner fully comprehends and consents to such an arrangement before marriage.
He emphasized the importance of open communication and mutual understanding. According to Okyeame Kwame, if a woman is willing to accept a man's decision to have multiple partners, then he can proceed with marriage, as she has given her consent.
However, he cautioned against entering into such arrangements without prior negotiation and mutual consent, as this could lead to significant issues and concerns for the woman involved.
Okyeame Kwame's perspective underscores the significance of honesty and transparency in relationships and the necessity of reaching a clear understanding between partners regarding their expectations and boundaries before entering into marriage.
