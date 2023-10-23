Be quiet if your wife finds a boyfriend – Okyeame Kwame tells polygamous men

He believes that if a man intends to have multiple wives or relationships, it is essential to ensure that his partner fully comprehends and consents to such an arrangement before marriage.

He emphasized the importance of open communication and mutual understanding. According to Okyeame Kwame, if a woman is willing to accept a man's decision to have multiple partners, then he can proceed with marriage, as she has given her consent.

However, he cautioned against entering into such arrangements without prior negotiation and mutual consent, as this could lead to significant issues and concerns for the woman involved.

