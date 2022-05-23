Beatrice and Boma face off in new BBNaija Reunion teaser

Going by the teaser, the show promises double the Gbas Gbos and drama with housemates expected to settle scores and properly put the season to rest ahead of the anticipated seventh season.

The Reunion show will launch exclusively on DSTV and GOTV on June 2, 2022 with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as host. Confirming the show’s premiere, Ebuka shared moments from the show featuring housemates in near fisticuffs. There is currently no talk of the Reunion heading to streaming via Showmax.

Meanwhile auditions for BBNaija season seven are ongoing and expected to wrap up on May 30.