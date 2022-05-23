RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Beatrice and Boma face off in new BBNaija Reunion teaser

The Reunion show is back, this time with BBNaija’s ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season housemates.

BBNaija season 6 Reunion [Twitter/@ebuka]

Ahead of the show’s premiere, a brand new teaser launched on the organiser’s social media handles. The sizzling new teaser got fans buzzing with clips of housemates Boma and Beatrice in a heated argument.

Going by the teaser, the show promises double the Gbas Gbos and drama with housemates expected to settle scores and properly put the season to rest ahead of the anticipated seventh season.

The Reunion show will launch exclusively on DSTV and GOTV on June 2, 2022 with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as host. Confirming the show’s premiere, Ebuka shared moments from the show featuring housemates in near fisticuffs. There is currently no talk of the Reunion heading to streaming via Showmax.

Meanwhile auditions for BBNaija season seven are ongoing and expected to wrap up on May 30.

ALSO READ: BBNaija: Everything you need to know about auditioning for season 7

Watch the teaser:

