Beautiful and popular 'Things We Do for Love' actress passes on

Ghanaian actress and a character in one of the best and popular TV series 'Things We Do For Love' has passed on.

'Things We Do for Love' actress
The renowned actor Adjetey Annan who played the leading character known as 'Pusher' in the TV series in a social media post confirmed the death of the actress on Friday, January 21, 2022.

He described Marlene as one who "brought with u such youthful exuberance" to the star-studded programme.

"In the year 2000, u joined the #thingswedoforlove family, u brought with u such youthful exuberance, making your character as “Lois” a memorable one.

"We thank God for your life and example, growing into a young lady with a passion to live for Christ."

Lois as she was known, played a naughty girl role in the most all-time favorite series which took up the airwaves by storm in the early 2000s.

