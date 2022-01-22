The renowned actor Adjetey Annan who played the leading character known as 'Pusher' in the TV series in a social media post confirmed the death of the actress on Friday, January 21, 2022.
Beautiful and popular 'Things We Do for Love' actress passes on
Ghanaian actress and a character in one of the best and popular TV series 'Things We Do For Love' has passed on.
He described Marlene as one who "brought with u such youthful exuberance" to the star-studded programme.
"In the year 2000, u joined the #thingswedoforlove family, u brought with u such youthful exuberance, making your character as “Lois” a memorable one.
"We thank God for your life and example, growing into a young lady with a passion to live for Christ."
Lois as she was known, played a naughty girl role in the most all-time favorite series which took up the airwaves by storm in the early 2000s.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh