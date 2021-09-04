RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Beauty on display: All the beautiful things that happened at Bofowaa's lavish birthday party

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

In a grand style, Bofowaa broke the internet with a birthday party.

Bofowaa birthday party
Bofowaa birthday party

Ciara Antwi, the wife of Anointed Palace Chapel founder Reverend Obofour, turned a year older on Thursday, September 2, 2021, and celebrated in style.

She started the birthday celebration with a photoshoot.

Then a party was thrown that caught the attention of the entire country. It was a star-studded affair with celebrity friends in attendance, including personalities from the gospel fraternity and entertainment industry.

The event took place at an intimate location complete with balloons, opulent floral light decorations to add to the party’s ambience.

Check out some videos:

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

