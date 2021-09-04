Ciara Antwi, the wife of Anointed Palace Chapel founder Reverend Obofour, turned a year older on Thursday, September 2, 2021, and celebrated in style.
Beauty on display: All the beautiful things that happened at Bofowaa's lavish birthday party
In a grand style, Bofowaa broke the internet with a birthday party.
She started the birthday celebration with a photoshoot.
Then a party was thrown that caught the attention of the entire country. It was a star-studded affair with celebrity friends in attendance, including personalities from the gospel fraternity and entertainment industry.
The event took place at an intimate location complete with balloons, opulent floral light decorations to add to the party’s ambience.
Check out some videos:
