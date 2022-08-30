RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Becca bags Master's Degree in Brands and Communication from UPSA with 3.92 GPA

Berlinda Entsie

She is young, a mother and an award-winning musician. However, Becca still wants more out of her life here on earth.

Ghanaian musician, Rebecca Acheampong, popularly known in Showbiz as Becca has notched another milestone in life after earning a master’s degree.

The songstress has graduated top of her class from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Becca studied Master's in Brands and Communication at the university and recorded a GPA of 3.92, making her this year’s overall best student and also the valedictorian.

The 'African Woman' singer had her secondary education at Wesley Girls Senior High school and proceeded to study Child Care Education at Croydon College in the UK.

She later returned to Ghana and attended GIMPA, where she studied Operations and Project Management and graduated with a First Class Honors.

While announcing her achievement, Becca wrote on her Instagram page "Wooow… This can only be God. I need to catch my breath.

I am indeed grateful to God.

To my group 1 team members, you guys are the best!!!

Best Masters student in Brands and Communication

Best Overall Student (1 year program)

Valedictorian 2022 @upsaccra

If you can dare to dream, you can achieve it."

The songstress after over a decade of thrilling music lovers with her craft announced that she was retiring from doing music.

According to Becca, she has other things which will engage her after her last album. "My husband and I are doing so much, we into real estate as well ... I have a logistics company as well," she said.

The 'No One' singer says she is not going to entirely quit music but she is not going to be doing it actively "Music is always going to be there, don't get it wrong. I am always going to be doing music, however, I am not going to be actively recording in the studio at 5 am and all that," she told Arit.

She has currently graduated with a Masters in Brands and Communication at the university and recorded a GPA of 3.92.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
