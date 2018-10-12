Pulse.com.gh logo
Becca can't handle her full fridge; here's everything inside


  • Published:
Becca can't handle her full fridge; here's everything inside play

Becca and her fridge

It seems the #braggingrights challenge has hit our celebrities hard. Whilst some are bragging over properties, Becca wants us to know she has a chef who fills her fridge with wonderful things.

The Zylofon artist, Rebecca Acheampong aka Becca shared a video on her Insta-story. She took a video of the stuff in her fridge so her fans can see.

She was heard saying, “My fridge is so full of everything … chef made all the food for me … there are fruits, there are stews, there’s everything …”

READ ALSO: Becca's fried rice recipe as shown on her Instagram

So Shatta and Sarkodie please stand aside with the property challenge, the Becca fridge challenge is on.

WATCH BECCA'S FULL FRIDGE HERE:

 

