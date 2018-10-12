Becca can't handle her full fridge; here's everything inside

Shatta and Sarkodie please stand aside with the property challenge, the Becca fridge challenge is on.
The Zylofon artist, Rebecca Acheampong aka Becca shared a video on her Insta-story. She took a video of the stuff in her fridge so her fans can see.
She was heard saying, “My fridge is so full of everything … chef made all the food for me … there are fruits, there are stews, there’s everything …”
So Shatta and Sarkodie please stand aside with the property challenge, the Becca fridge challenge is on.