The singer and mother of one, who is currently in Ghana, has recently celebrated her first marriage anniversary with her husband, Dr Tobi Sanni-Daniel, and they were captured enjoying a yacht cruise on the waters of Miami.

However, we are now getting know that a lot more happened for the couple during their celebration on the yacht, apart having a drink to mark their 1st wedding anniversary. Becca also stripped into a two-piece Bikini and danced her out to Davido’s “fire” song.

READ ALSO: Fantana shows off her mother as she professes her love for her publicly

We know this because from the hot video she posted of herself dancing in the neon colour bikini, she captioned it “Baby would it be too much to ask for this trip every month. Please take me back to this lovely weekend and thanks to Pedro @miamivipcs our Miami major connect for the awesome logistics. Video credit: my husband drtobisannidaniel”

Watch the video below.