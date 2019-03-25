Though the singer's daughter has never been seen yet on Instagram, her mum has decided to drop some message for her on the platform which we believe she will grow to come and read later.

The Ghanaian singer and her Nigerian husband, Tobi Daniels, welcomed their first child together February 2019 and the new celebrity Mum can't still get over her blessing which she describes as her mini self.

Sharing a new photo of her bare baby bump whilst she posed in a Fendi crop top, she wrote: "A letter to my Daughter- In our eyes there is no one that can equal your beauty, no word that can describe how much you mean to us, nothing that could lessen our love for you, as you have it now and eternity... you are our sunshine. No matter how old you grow, you will always be our little girl"

