The Ghanaian singer’s daughter clocked one year last Sunday, 2nd February 2020, and as a grateful mother, she decided to visit her memory lane to show us the few hours before her joys of motherhood kicked off.

Becca hid her pregnancy until she shockingly announced a year ago that she has welcomed a daughter for her Nigerian husband, Dr Tobi Sani Daniel. The singer welcomed her child abroad and she is now sharing one of the exclusive moments because she birthed her.

Wishing her baby, who has not been publicly seen yet, a happy birthday, Becca posted the video and “Same time last year I was on my way to the hospital, waiting for my beautiful daughter to arrive.. this exact video fills me with so many different emotions... surrounded by some of the friends and family who mean the most to me and were there through my entire pregnancy, through the ups and downs.”

Becca in her baby pump

She continued that “It was an all-white day... snowy and beautiful and the air was filled with so much happiness, joy and positivity. I knew then that she was going to be a blessing. As pure as snow. I waited a whole 24 hours for her... God, as the anniversary of this day, approaches, I pray for your guidance... I love you so much, my darling Daughter... I can’t believe it’s been a year already...Ese Baba, Oluwa Ese!! Thank you, God, thank you...”

Watch the video below