Last month, the “Beshiwo” hitmaker threw a lavish first birthday party for her daughter and it had some popular faces in the Ghanaian showbiz personalities present including Nana Ama McBrown and husband, and Yvonne Nelson.

The party had a lot of kids in attendance too with enough sumptuous food for everyone and music to make the day a real merrymaking one.

Though a lot of faces present, however, one notably missing face was Becca's daughter who wasn't captured in any of the videos or photos shared online.

But now, fans can stop waiting because her daughter is here.

In a new video which has gone viral, Becca is seen having a fun time with her daughter and at some point, her daughter stood up and started jumping out of joy.

Watch the video of Becca and her daughter having fun below.