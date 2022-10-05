Becca ventures into real estate (VIDEO)

In a video shared by blogger, Ronnie, the singer who recently graduated from UPSA with a master’s degree introduces her new estate for the first time.

Becca revealed that the yet-to-be-completed shown in the video is located in East Legon, Accra.

The private estate consists of several sets of 5-bedroom houses with hotel-quality fixtures and fittings for occupants.

The estate also includes a penthouse with a luxurious walk-in closet, separate boy's quarters, and individual security posts.

It will be recalled that the singer stepped down from active music after over a decade of thrilling music lovers with her craft after the release of her last album in 2020.

According to Becca, she has other things which will engage her after her last album. "My husband and I are doing so much, we into real estate as well. I have a logistics company as well," she said.

The 'No One' singer says she is not going to entirely quit music but she is not going to be doing it actively "Music is always going to be there, don't get it wrong. I am always going to be doing music, however, I am not going to be actively recording in the studio at 5 am and all that," she told Arit during an episode of CNN's African Voices

Becca, is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and actress. She first gained recognition as a contestant on the second season of TV3's annual singing competition Mentor.