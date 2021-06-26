RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘Beggars’ harass Andre on the streets of Accra for money (Video)

Fans harassing footballers or celebrities has become a normal occurrence in our part of the world.

Andre Ayew receives award for finishing season as Swansea’s top scorer

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew was mobbed by some fans on the streets of Accra asking him for money.

In a video shared by the manager of the player, scores of fans were seen hanging onto the cars of the Black Stars player with some even going to the extent of jumping on to the cars’ bonnets to grind them to a halt.

Andre is heard asking the ‘beggars’ to relax and calm down. He subsequently gave out money to the mob to go and share.

Below, you’ll also see a video of the incident shared by manager of the Ayew brothers, Fiifi Tackie;

Andre Ayew left English Championship side, Swansea City end of the 2020/21 season.

The 31-year-old finished the season as the top scorer for the past two seasons, amassing 35 goals since returning from a loan spell at Fenerbahce.

The U20 FIFA World Cup winner failed to propel the club to book a Premier League qualification.

The Swans lost 2-0 to Brentford in the final playoff at Wembley.

