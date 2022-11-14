RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Being celibate has been a best decision - Efia Odo

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Andrea Owusu, widely known as Efia Odo has revealed staying away from all sexual activities for a very long time has been the best decision she has ever taken.

Efia Odo
Efia Odo

Efia Odo who has been loud on social media for quite some time now and has always verbalized her concerns and sentiments about sensitive issues revealed in a tweet that been celibate has positively paid off.

In a tweet today, November 14, she said, “Being celibate has been the best decision of my life”.

Efia Odo’s admission of being a celibate comes as a shock to people considering that she is popular for her sexually suggestive way of dressing.

She was rumored to be in an intimate relationship with Ground Up, Kwesi Arthur but she has publicly denied this claim.

Efia’s love life has been on the quiet since 2018 when the actress got public and cuddly with her now-ex lover, Kweku Reveloe.

The actress whose real name is Andrea Owusu displayed their love affair on social media but later disclosed that she got broken hearted when the relationship failed against her expectations.

Andrea Owusu, also known as Efia Odo was a U.S based assistant nurse who relocated to Ghana. She was born on the 18th of July 1993 and hails from Juaben in the Ashanti region of Ghana. She is currently pursuing her passion in acting. She has played a number of roles in Ghanaian movies such as ‘heels and sneakers’. Efia Odo was also a radio host on Okay fm and T.V presenter on Kwese T.V.

There have been a number of controversies on social media concerning the way she dresses and the sex appeal she displays on social media. She has also been tagged a "slay queen" and it has been speculated that she switches boyfriends every year.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
