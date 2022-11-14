Being celibate has been a best decision - Efia Odo

In a tweet today, November 14, she said, “Being celibate has been the best decision of my life”.

Efia Odo’s admission of being a celibate comes as a shock to people considering that she is popular for her sexually suggestive way of dressing.

She was rumored to be in an intimate relationship with Ground Up, Kwesi Arthur but she has publicly denied this claim.

Efia’s love life has been on the quiet since 2018 when the actress got public and cuddly with her now-ex lover, Kweku Reveloe.

The actress whose real name is Andrea Owusu displayed their love affair on social media but later disclosed that she got broken hearted when the relationship failed against her expectations.

Andrea Owusu, also known as Efia Odo was a U.S based assistant nurse who relocated to Ghana. She was born on the 18th of July 1993 and hails from Juaben in the Ashanti region of Ghana. She is currently pursuing her passion in acting. She has played a number of roles in Ghanaian movies such as ‘heels and sneakers’. Efia Odo was also a radio host on Okay fm and T.V presenter on Kwese T.V.