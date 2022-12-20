Being in the public eye is my biggest challenge- Kwesi Arthur

“Being in the public light, like everyone seeing what you do, everyone trying to judge your moves, yeah, I feel that’s a big challenge. Sometimes it gets like that (uncomfortable), but I feel like it comes with the job I do so, I just have to swallow the pill it comes with,” he said.

Speaking about some of the surprises he has encountered in the music industry, Kwesi Arthur stated that “there’s a lot of lies; a lot of smoke screens”.

“It’s like a lot of CAP; a lot of lies like a lot of smoked screens. Things people put out are not what it is.”

“There was this pornography video going about, people were saying it was me, but it wasn’t actually me. But the way the person took the video, degraded the quality of the video so you couldn’t really tell and the guy had dreads like me.

Even when the original high-quality video was put out and you could clearly tell it’s not me, people were still saying oh it’s me, it’s me,” Kwesi Arthur recounted.

Kwesi Arthur, is a Ghanaian rapper, singer and songwriter from Tema, Ghana. He rose to fame in 2017 with the hit single "Grind day" which received wide spread acclaim and a co-sign from rap heavyweights Sarkodie and Medikal. In 2019, his second EP Live from Nkrumah Krom Vol II garnered more than 2 million streams in the first week of its release.