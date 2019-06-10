The Music Music co-host cum Zylofon Media signed actress, posted a photo on her Instagram page, which left her curvaceous figure on wild display.

However, some fans have fast spotted something unusual beneath her bodycon black dress around her hips section, which obviously looks like a hip pad.

Many have been shocked as to why the pretty actress will result in an enhancer as such to make her look curvier in her photos. Empress Dictabee, in avoidance of the mockery, has disabled the comment section on her post.

Nevertheless, it didn’t stop trolls to mock her fake hips as the photo was shared on social media blogs.

See the photo below plus some comments sighted pulse.com.gh.

@nanaantwieric: Oh the picture is nice oo just that she overloaded the HipPad.

@Obaapa4545: She's isn't herself at all.

@Tomorrow_dey: It’s not hip pad biaaaa eiih Ghanafo)...it’s editing!! Ah but this is normal, foreign celebrities too dey do some everyday...Herh all the ladies here who want to look like Bene in their photos dm me, it’s very easy to do cos I know you all want some too paaa. Poloo koraa too dey do some.

@Deefashionablylate: Thank God she turned off the comments cus today insult paaa herh... Hips looking like sponge Bob square pants ahhh.

@Ah_nii_tah: But who is she competing? We dont see her po