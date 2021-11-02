Berla Mundi savagely replies a tweep who labeled NABCO trainees ingrates

According to him, he sees no reason why trainees should be ingrates towards the government after getting the privilege to learn.

“Have any of these ingrates been appreciative of any efforts by this govt? Among a lot, you had the privilege to intern, learn . Now come the backlash. Ingrates!” he tweeted.

Berla Mundi was quick to contradict the tweep, letting him know that individuals are just requesting what is expected of them because the current government guaranteed them occupations and a good economy when they lobbied for votes.

She trusts when these individuals are not seeing the guarantees happen as expected, they ought to pose inquiries.

“How are they ingrates when they are asking for what’s due them? Did the ruling party not promise jobs and a better economy as part of its campaign? If people are not seeing the promises materialize, should they not ask questions?” she fired.

The Nabco initiative was launched by President Nana Akuffo Addo i 2018 to augment the unemployment situation in the country.