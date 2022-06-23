'Betting deal is a straight no for me' - Joe Mettle (VIDEO)

Speaking on Hitz FM, he explained that "you need to know where you really stand and what to work on, and what will not work for you. As I said, I’m first a minister of God before I am a musician".

"I happen to be a minister of God who is gifted with the ability to sing. And so my first assignment is my service to God, and so he expects certain things from me,” he emphasized during the radio interview.

Joe Mettle was asked of his thoughts on Celestine Donkor revealing that she had a proposal from a betting company requesting to do business with her.

According to the Gospel singer, the company states that they are moved by her influence to engage her services but she asked if the Christian community would like the idea.

She wrote: “Hmmm, PLEASE READ THIS CAREFULLY AND SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ME" as she posted a screenshot with a message that reads “A FOREIGN BETTING COMPANY, they Like my numbers and want me to advertise for them on my pages for the cool amount stated below".

Celestine Donkor Pulse Ghana

"Question is, Should I accept? To be honest, It’s not easy to be a gospel artiste. It is so difficult to get sponsorship and investment deals….This is not because we don’t have the numbers.