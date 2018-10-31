Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Beyonce spots a Toni Braxton look for Halloween and everyone is talking about it

Beyonce has got everyone talking after spotting a Toni Braxton look for her 1993 hit single, Another Sad Love Song.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Beyonce spots a Toni Braxton look & it's got everyone talking play

Beyonce and Toni Braxton

(Twitter/Toni Braxton)

Beyonce has got social media - most especially Twitter and Instagram - buzzing after she spotted a Toni Braxton look for Halloween.

The multiple award winning singer shared the picture of herself spotting the same look as Toni Braxton on the cover of the legend's single, 'Another Sad Love Song,' on her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

ALSO READ: Beyoncé buys church in New Orleans for $850,000

"Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens," Beyonce wrote as caption of the pictures.

 

Replying her, Toni Braxton took to her Twitter handle to express her gratitude as well as shock saying Beyonce looked better than her on her own album cover.

ALSO READ: Toni Braxton reveals son is no longer autistic

Braxton wrote, "Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover? I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis! Happy Halloween.. Who run the world...GIRLS! GIRLS!"

See Beyonce spotting Toni Braxton in two other looks

 

'Another Sad Love Song' is the first official single from Toni Braxton's self-titled debut album, 'Toni Braxton'.

The hit single was released in 1993 while the album, which was recorded in 1992 with producers that included BabyFace, Daryl Simmons and La Reid, was released on June 29, 1993.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Someone photoshopped Shatta Wale and Michy; it looks so real Someone photoshopped Shatta Wale and Michy; it looks so real
Here are the photos of Fela Makafui and Medikal setting the internet ablaze Here are the photos of Fela Makafui and Medikal setting the internet ablaze
Davido is currently most followed Nigerian celebrity with 7.2 million followers Davido is currently most followed Nigerian celebrity with 7.2 million followers
Efia Odo deletes photos of boyfriend Kweku Reveloe from Instagram Efia Odo deletes photos of boyfriend Kweku Reveloe from Instagram
NPP's Hopeson Adoye set to marry Gifty Osei NPP's Hopeson Adoye set to marry Gifty Osei
We never considered divorce - Will Smith and Jada Pinkett We never considered divorce - Will Smith and Jada Pinkett

Recommended Videos

Shatta Wale’s ‘Reign’ concert was a free show – Stonebwoy Shatta Wale’s ‘Reign’ concert was a free show – Stonebwoy
Hong Kong newspaper cites Wiyaala as role model to Chinese women Hong Kong newspaper cites Wiyaala as role model to Chinese women
Don't be a boring lady in bed — Pascaline Edwards Don't be a boring lady in bed — Pascaline Edwards



Top Articles

1 Watch Stonebwoy’s wife Louisa ‘jamming’ at the Ashiaman to the World...bullet
2 I found love after a ‘powerful’ one-night stand – Pascaline Edwardsbullet
3 Moesha Buodong buys Ghc 261k Range Rover evoquebullet
4 Yvonne Nelson throws a party to celebrate Ryn Roberts’ first birthdaybullet
5 Efia Odo deletes photos of boyfriend Kweku Reveloe from Instagrambullet
6 Fella Makafui is my bestie, Medikal reveals with a cosy picturebullet
7 Sarkodie is a small boy; he must be humble and apologise to...bullet
8 Here's how your favourite musician showed up at Ashiaman...bullet
9 Here's why Tiwa Savage will remain Wizkid's bestie for...bullet
10 These 7 pictures of Yvonne Nelson and daughter are...bullet

Related Articles

New property Beyoncé buys church in New Orleans for $850,000
Big Sean Jay Z attends singer's arcade themed birthday party with wife, Beyonce (Photos)

Top Videos

1 Watch Yvonne Nelson celebrating daughter's first birthdaybullet
2 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
3 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
4 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
5 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
6 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
7 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help...bullet
8 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
9 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
10 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet

Celebrities

Shatta Wale’s ‘Reign’ concert was a free show – Stonebwoy
Watch Okomfo Kwadee perform at the Ashiaman to the World concert
Watch Okomfo Kwadee perform at the Ashiaman to the World concert
Efia Odo clears air on boyfriend cheating rumours
Efia Odo clears air on boyfriend cheating rumours
Wendy Shay nearly shows 'boobs' on stage while performing
X
Advertisement