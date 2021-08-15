“I discovered CBD on my last tour, and I’ve experienced its benefits for soreness and inflammation,” she said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine. “It helped with my restless nights and the agitation that comes from not being able to fall asleep,” she added.

Beyonce, whose fanbase is called Beehive, is not only going into the CDB production, according to her she is producing her own honey as well. "I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children," she shared and revealed that " I’m building a honey farm. I’ve even got hives on my roof!"

Beyonce's excitement for her hives is not just for her benefit but for her daughters, Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4 as well. “I’m so happy that my daughters receive examples of those [positive] rituals from me,” she told the magazine.

However, this would not be the first time Beyonce is venturing into the cannabis industry. Last year, her BeyGood Foundation partnered up with the NAACP to give to the Maryland-based cannabis company The Gift a grant for $10,000 intended to support Black-owned businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jay Z her husband, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, also launched his own brand: Monogram recently which is a cannabis and lifestyle company owned by TPCO Holding Corp and has a huge metric of success, with artists like Chika and Curren$y on board as brand ambassadors.