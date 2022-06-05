Bibi Bright who marked her plus one was in Barbados for its celebration. Born in 1986, actress Bibi is now 36 years of age.

In celebration of her 36th birthday, she shared some amazing and fun moments in videos from her plus one birthday in Barbados. In the series of videos Bibi posted, she was seen in a hearty conversation with Jamaican athlete, Usain Bolt in what looked like a club setting.

Cladded in an animal print body-hugging apparel, the actress was sighted with Usain who was in a white outfit with the two engrossed in their conversation with loud music playing from behind.

Her last video slide had Kidi's Touch It played behind and had the actress excited as she happily told everyone around her the song was from her country, Ghana.

"Birthday celebration with the FASTEST man in the whole wiase! Usain Bolt we dey yuh! Thanks to y’all for your best wishes. Love y’all", she captioned.

The video has generated a lot of reactions from netizens after blogger, Nkonkonsa picked it up.