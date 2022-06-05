RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bibi Bright celebrates birthday with Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt in Barbados

Authors:

Daniel Nti

Social media has lost its calm after Ghanaian actress Bibi Bright was spotted with Usain Bolt in birthday 36th birthday.

Usain Bolt
Usain Bolt

Ghanaian actress and influencer, Bibi Bright has been spotted in a video making waves online hanging out with Jamaican athletics star Usain Bolt.

Recommended articles

Bibi Bright who marked her plus one was in Barbados for its celebration. Born in 1986, actress Bibi is now 36 years of age.

In celebration of her 36th birthday, she shared some amazing and fun moments in videos from her plus one birthday in Barbados. In the series of videos Bibi posted, she was seen in a hearty conversation with Jamaican athlete, Usain Bolt in what looked like a club setting.

Cladded in an animal print body-hugging apparel, the actress was sighted with Usain who was in a white outfit with the two engrossed in their conversation with loud music playing from behind.

Her last video slide had Kidi's Touch It played behind and had the actress excited as she happily told everyone around her the song was from her country, Ghana.

"Birthday celebration with the FASTEST man in the whole wiase! Usain Bolt we dey yuh! Thanks to y’all for your best wishes. Love y’all", she captioned.

The video has generated a lot of reactions from netizens after blogger, Nkonkonsa picked it up.

Watch Videos

Authors:

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaians react as Delay shares a video of herself and Amerado in the kitchen

Amerado and Delay

I converted to Islam because of my Moroccan girlfriend – Partey

Thomas Partey steps out with new Moroccan girlfriend Sara Bella

I don’t want to see my wife again because of ZionFelix – Patapaa

Patapaa, ZionFelix and Liha

Hajia 4 Real shows off new Bentley she has acquired (WATCH)

Hajia 4 Real shows off new Bentley she has acquired (WATHC)