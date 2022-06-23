Thank you for doubting me - Samini says after becoming GIMPA's SRC president

The elections were held on Wednesday, June 22.

Samini, who is excited about the development, shared his thoughts in a tweet on Thursday, June 23.

He thanked those who supported him and those who were against his ambition, claiming he didn't stand a chance.

"Thanks to all who believed and encouraged me to go for the topmost… to my doubters I say a bigger thank you for making me see the need to prove you wrong."

After his win, he had a party with his fellow students on the campus of GIMPA on Wednesday night.

He has also received a ton of congratulatory messages from students, fans and some colleagues in the showbiz industry.

Reacting to Samini’s post on Twitter, rapper Okyeame Kwame indicated that he is impressed about his colleague’s decision to go back to school.

"Congratulations Slim guy. You are truly resilient. You told me ten years ago that you will go back to school. You didn’t just go, you became SRC Prez. Wow! True mentor."

Artistes including Kwaw Kese, Frank Nero, Okra Tom Dawidi, Trigmatic and Dr Cryme have suggested Samini will do a good job as an SRC President.