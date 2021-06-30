RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bill Cosby gains freedom from prison as court overturns his sexual assault conviction

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has overturned Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction after a hearing today, 30th June 2021.

The American actor has served three years of what could have been up to a 10-year prison sentence after he was convicted over sexual crimes he committed by drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

Today, Pennsylvania's highest court has overturned his conviction and judgment of sentence, saying his due process rights were violated.

CNN reports that the panel of the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court judges in a verdict released today states that former Montgomery County District Attorney, Bruce Castor, decision to prosecute Mr Cosby was unfair because he breached an agreement signed with the actor.

Bruce Castor is said to have cut a deal with Cosby that if he testified in a civil deposition he would not face trial criminally. The agreement convinced Cosby to make incriminating statements about drugging women but that was ultimately used against him at trial.

"In light of these circumstances, the subsequent decision by successor D.A.s to prosecute Cosby violated Cosby's due process rights," the judges wrote.

The Supreme Court also believes that it was unduly prejudicial to allow 5 women with stories similar to Andrea Constand to testify against Cosby. The 79-page verdict has detailed that the 83-year-old comedian can not be retried on this case.

Mr Cosby's family has released a statement signed by their press representative, Andrew Wyatt. "I want to thank the Supreme Court who saw the light and saw the truth". He also disclosed that he was at the prison to pick him up and take him to his Pennsylvania home.

"Mr Cosby was originally given a deal by Bruce Castor in which he was granted immunity. He gave up his fifth amendment rights in hopes that he would get back to work, back to life. And he always showed up for any legal matters and questions on his own accord. Charges should never have been brought against Mr Cosby," the statement said.

