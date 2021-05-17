Bill Gates reportedly asked out two female employees at Microsoft

Despite being one of the world’s richest people, the two women who worked for him felt “uncomfortable” about the moves.
American businessman Bill Gates reportedly asked two female employees out but didn’t succeed.
It has emerged that the founder of Microsoft who recently announced his divorce with Melinda — his wife of 27 years — asked two women who worked at Microsoft and his philanthropic foundation out on dates while still married to Melinda, according to New York Times.
The report said Gates asked out a Microsoft employee in 2006 after watching her make a presentation.
Gates, 64, later emailed the employee: “If this makes you uncomfortable, pretend it never happened.”
And according to New York Times, the woman took his advice and pretended it never happened.
Gates also asked out another employee with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation a few years after the first incident.
He reportedly told her “I want to see you. Will you have dinner with me?” while the pair were in New York for a work trip.
The woman told the Times the approach made her feel uncomfortable, but she laughed it off.
The report said there was no expectation that the women would suffer professional repercussions for spurning Gates' advances.
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, one of the world's richest couples with a fortune of $130billion, announced this month they were getting divorced, with Melinda saying the marriage is 'irretrievably broken' in divorce filings.
