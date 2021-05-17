RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bill Gates reportedly asked out two female employees at Microsoft

Authors:

David Mawuli

American businessman Bill Gates reportedly asked two female employees out but didn’t succeed.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Despite being one of the world’s richest people, the two women who worked for him felt “uncomfortable” about the moves.

Recommended articles

It has emerged that the founder of Microsoft who recently announced his divorce with Melinda — his wife of 27 years — asked two women who worked at Microsoft and his philanthropic foundation out on dates while still married to Melinda, according to New York Times.

The report said Gates asked out a Microsoft employee in 2006 after watching her make a presentation.

Gates, 64, later emailed the employee: “If this makes you uncomfortable, pretend it never happened.”

And according to New York Times, the woman took his advice and pretended it never happened.

Gates also asked out another employee with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation a few years after the first incident.

He reportedly told her “I want to see you. Will you have dinner with me?” while the pair were in New York for a work trip.

The woman told the Times the approach made her feel uncomfortable, but she laughed it off.

The report said there was no expectation that the women would suffer professional repercussions for spurning Gates' advances.

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, one of the world's richest couples with a fortune of $130billion, announced this month they were getting divorced, with Melinda saying the marriage is 'irretrievably broken' in divorce filings.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Women are willingly trying to date married men. Why? [Credit: Jituwang]

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Woman smoking weed