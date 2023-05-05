ADVERTISEMENT
Bisa Kdei and Camidoh spark emotions in heartfelt visuals for 'Complete Man' (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Legendary Highlife musician Bisa Kdei has dropped a passionate video for his "Complete Man" hit song, which features rising music prodigy, Camidoh.

The "Complete Man" song from the "Original" album has emerged as one of the favourite songs for music fans due to its soothing lyrics.

Bisa Kdei on this jam combines with Camidoh in a series of soothing duets that spark love and emotional vibes in a well-curated Highlife rhythm.

The "Complete Man" music video captures some beautiful imagery of Bisa Kdei on a love journey with a female character in the forest.

The vibes in the music video is startling, coupled with the scenes of waterfalls and mountains, as well as the countryside vibe.

Camidoh makes a cameo in the music video with some astounding vocals in the well-synchronised music video directed by Yaw Skyface.

The song, produced by Apya, samples the sound of the 90's highlife vibe with some modern instruments infused to create a beautiful rhythm.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
