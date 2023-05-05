Bisa Kdei and Camidoh spark emotions in heartfelt visuals for 'Complete Man' (WATCH)

Bisa Kdei on this jam combines with Camidoh in a series of soothing duets that spark love and emotional vibes in a well-curated Highlife rhythm.

The "Complete Man" music video captures some beautiful imagery of Bisa Kdei on a love journey with a female character in the forest.

The vibes in the music video is startling, coupled with the scenes of waterfalls and mountains, as well as the countryside vibe.

Camidoh makes a cameo in the music video with some astounding vocals in the well-synchronised music video directed by Yaw Skyface.