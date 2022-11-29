Bisa K'dei is someone I will never forget - Gyakie

She recalled the incident on Onua FM’s Adwuma Adwuma with Felicia Osei.

“When I was about to start the music, I had never met him before, but someone sent my video to him during an interview. I had just dropped ‘Never Like You’.

“He said, ‘Oh, there’s this new girl called Gyakie. She’s very talented. If she is watching this, you should tell her not to give up’.”

Gyakie continued to detail how that message encouraged her to pursue her musical journey. She revealed that having a major music figure reach out to her in that manner was humbling and reassuring.

“Somebody that I hadn’t met before was encouraging me. When I saw that video, I was motivated because it was Bisa Kdei talking to me. Before I actually became known, he was a fan, from afar, as big as he is. That’s one thing I will never forget.”

She revealed that Bisa Kdei's words of encouragement led to them combining on the single "Sor Mi Mu," which became a household hit a few years ago.

Gyakie is now one of Africa’s biggest Afro-fusion singers in the global music market. She has been featured on many international platforms including the likes of Spotify, Audiomack and Apple Music billboards as scores connect with her music globally.