This was decided after marking his one-week memorial at Lakeside Estate, Ashaley Botwe in Accra today (May 9).

According to the family, the actor’s funeral rite will happen at his Lakeside Estate home on June 26.

He body will be conveyed to Akuapem Obosomase – his father’s hometown near Larteh Akuapem in the Eastern Region of Ghana – where he will be buried the next day.

Colleague actors Nana Ama McBrown, Vivian Lawrence Jill, Fiifi Coleman, Salinko, Sunsum, Maame Serwaa, Socrates and other top actors were present at his one-week memorial today.

The “Masakyera” actor passed away on Saturday, May 2, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) after a short illness.

He left behind three children – one boy and two daughters.

See full coverage from his one-week memorial below.