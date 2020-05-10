Popularly known as Bismark The Joke, the “Cheaters” star actor marked this year’s Mother’s Day celebration by unveiling the mother of his children.

Bismark, who has maintained some level of privacy about his family – the only family member he frequently puts on social media is his younger daughter – decided to break the chains today.

He shared a beautiful family photo of the mother of his children with two adorable girls, including his youngest daughter, with the caption: “Happy Mother’s Day”.

The mother of his children also shared a baby bump photo of herself celebrating motherhood and also revealed in the caption that she is a mother of three children; a boy and two girls.

“Today I celebrate myself , I'm a proud mother of two gals and a boy. My heart is full of JOY. I give all the adoration to God. Happy Mother’s Day to me and all Potential mothers, Especially Mothers who went through extra pains just to give us life🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏And to all the pregnant women just be strong and keep the faith. God time is the best 🙏 MY TESTIMONY,” she wrote.

It’s unclear whether Bismark The Joke is the father of the three children and has married her or not.