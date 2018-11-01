Blac Chyna gets N10M to attend a private pool party in Abuja

news

Blac Chyna has concluded plans to visit Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for a sum of N10 million to attend a private pool party.

The curvy mother of Rob Kardashian's only son confirmed her readiness to visit Nigeria and attend the private pool party as a host in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

She wrote, "Hello Nigeria!!! I’m visiting the motherland finally to party with the @playnetworkafr in Abuja..."

In a report by NAN, a representative of Blac Chyna's host company confirmed that a deal worth $30,000 (N10 million) has been struck between the model's management and host company in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Amber Rose arrives Nigeria ahead of D’banj party

“A deal in the excess of N10m has been agreed, excluding travel plans and accommodation. It is going to be a private event at an undisclosed location,” the company's rep said.

The company's rep also noted that the curvy model will spend no less than two hours at the private event.

In 2013, Kim Kardashian, reality TV star and wife of rapper, Kanye West, visited Nigeria to host the Darey Art Alade show.

In the same vein, Amber Rose visited Nigeria twice - in 2015 and 2016. She attended D'Banj's 10th anniversary celebration in 2015 and returned as one of the judges alongside actor, Boris Kodjoe for the Miss Earth pageant in 2016.

In 2017, American model, Bernice Burgos visited Nigeria to attend D'Banj's club tour.