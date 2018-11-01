Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Blac Chyna gets N10M to attend a private pool party in Abuja

Black Chyna has reportedly pocketed the sum of N10 million to host a private pool party in Abuja, Nigeria.

  • Published:
Blac Chyna play Blac Chyna will join a list of American models that have visited Nigeria. (Instagram/BlacChyna)

Blac Chyna has concluded plans to visit Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for a sum of N10 million to attend a private pool party.

The curvy mother of Rob Kardashian's only son confirmed her readiness to visit Nigeria and attend the private pool party as a host in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

She wrote, "Hello Nigeria!!! I’m visiting the motherland finally to party with the @playnetworkafr in Abuja..."

 

In a report by NAN, a representative of Blac Chyna's host company confirmed that a deal worth $30,000 (N10 million) has been struck between the model's management and host company in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Amber Rose arrives Nigeria ahead of D’banj party

A deal in the excess of N10m has been agreed, excluding travel plans and accommodation. It is going to be a private event at an undisclosed location,” the company's rep said.

The company's rep also noted that the curvy model will spend no less than two hours at the private event.

play

In 2013, Kim Kardashian, reality TV star and wife of rapper, Kanye West, visited Nigeria to host the Darey Art Alade show.

In the same vein, Amber Rose visited Nigeria twice - in 2015 and 2016. She attended D'Banj's 10th anniversary celebration in 2015 and returned as one of the judges alongside actor, Boris Kodjoe for the Miss Earth pageant in 2016.

In 2017, American model, Bernice Burgos visited Nigeria to attend D'Banj's club tour.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Eedris Abdulkareem gives 7 reasons for calling President Buhari a fraudster Eedris Abdulkareem gives 7 reasons for calling President Buhari a fraudster
BBNaija winner, Miracle reunites with Nina, Cee-c, Tobi as Khloe turns 25 BBNaija winner, Miracle reunites with Nina, Cee-c, Tobi as Khloe turns 25
Rita Dominic is heartbroken over alleged rape of 13-yr-old girl to death Rita Dominic is heartbroken over alleged rape of 13-yr-old girl to death
Beyonce spots a Toni Braxton look for Halloween and everyone is talking about it Beyonce spots a Toni Braxton look for Halloween and everyone is talking about it
Someone photoshopped Shatta Wale and Michy; it looks so real Someone photoshopped Shatta Wale and Michy; it looks so real
Here are the photos of Fela Makafui and Medikal setting the internet ablaze Here are the photos of Fela Makafui and Medikal setting the internet ablaze

Recommended Videos

Photos of Fela Makafui and Medikal setting the Internet ablaze Photos of Fela Makafui and Medikal setting the Internet ablaze
I don’t brag, I talk about God's blessing – Shatta Wale I don’t brag, I talk about God's blessing – Shatta Wale
Yvonne Nelson celebrates her baby's first birthday Yvonne Nelson celebrates her baby's first birthday



Top Articles

1 Here are the photos of Fela Makafui and Medikal setting the internet ablazebullet
2 Efia Odo deletes photos of boyfriend Kweku Reveloe from Instagrambullet
3 NPP's Hopeson Adoye set to marry Gifty Oseibullet
4 Someone photoshopped Shatta Wale and Michy; it looks so realbullet
5 These 7 pictures of Yvonne Nelson and daughter are just so cutebullet
6 Here's how your favourite musician showed up at Ashiaman to...bullet
7 Watch Stonebwoy’s wife Louisa ‘jamming’ at the Ashiaman to...bullet
8 I found love after a ‘powerful’ one-night stand –...bullet
9 Moesha Buodong buys Ghc 261k Range Rover evoquebullet
10 Shatta Wale’s ‘Reign’ concert was a free show – Stonebwoybullet

Related Articles

Tyga Rapper really wants us to think Kylie Jenner's baby, Stormi, is his

Top Videos

1 Watch Yvonne Nelson celebrating daughter's first birthdaybullet
2 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
3 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
4 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
5 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
6 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
7 Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing...bullet
8 Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany...bullet
9 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
10 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet

Celebrities

Davido might have just pitched his tent with PDP
Davido is currently most followed Nigerian celebrity with 7.2 million followers
Jada and Will Smith
We never considered divorce - Will Smith and Jada Pinkett
Watch Okomfo Kwadee perform at the Ashiaman to the World concert
Watch Okomfo Kwadee perform at the Ashiaman to the World concert
Yvonne Nelson throws a party to celebrate Ryn Roberts’ first birthday
X
Advertisement