The 20-year-old Ghanaian musician rose to fame with a song that tells the story of how he has been forced to be hustling on the streets. Fans have perceived that the narrative in his "Sermon" singles means he (Kawku Frimping) may be coming from a poor background.
Black Sherif discloses father's business as he reveals he is from rich home (WATCH)
Black Sherif has disclosed that his father is a rich man contrary to the thoughts of some fans.
However, Black Sherif says that's not his case. According to him, he comes from a good home with his parents living in Greece but has a successful business in Ghana.
The rapper cum singer who is out with a new song 'Kwaku The Traveler' was speaking on Okay FM where he decided to speak about his family. "My father's name is Be Bold. My father is in Greece, my mother is in Greece as well," he said.
"I am not Dada ba but my dad is a big man he has money," asked by the host, Abeiku Santana, what his father does, he replied, "he deals in car tyres. When you go to Konongo check him out".
In the excerpt of the interview shared by award-winning Ghanaian bogger, Sika Official, he continued that "so if you need tyres, go there, if you mention my name they can direct. My dad is into engines as well so there's something small in his pocket".
