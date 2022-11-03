Black Sherif finally set for his London show this November

The show is due to take place at KOKO on November 18, 2022, and comes after what has been an incredible breakthrough year for the artist.

Black Sherif's star has been on the rise ever since the release of his "First Sermon" freestyle in May of last year.

Throughout 2022 he has already been recognised with several awards including Breakthrough Act Of The Year at the 3Music Awards.

The show will feature special guest including the renowned DJ Semtex and Narx while the rest of the time will be just himself and the fans jamming to all hit features and songs on his debut ‘The Villain I Never Was’ album.

All tickets purchased earlier are still valid and tickets are still available for purchase at Livenation.co.uk or Ticketmaster.co.uk

The ‘Soja’ hitmaker has won several awards including the 3Music Awards, which saw Black Sherif take home the Breakthrough Act Of The Year and also two further awards at the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards including Hip Hop Artiste Of The Year, Hiplife Song Of The Year and New Artiste Of The Year.

Of the singles he has released in his career to date, Kwaku the Traveller has been his biggest success.

Released in late March this year under the Blacko and Empire labels, the song reached Number 1 in the Nigerian Turntable Top 50 chart and Number 5 in U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart.