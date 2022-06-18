Black Sherif hits 100M streams on Boomplay; becomes first Ghanaian to reach this feat

With this feat, Black Sherif joins Boomplay’s Golden Club, a list of artists who have clocked and surpassed the 100M streams milestone, including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Diamond Platinumz, Fireboy DML, Joeboy, Omah Lay and Rayvanny.

“Reaching 100 million streams on Boomplay in such a short time and being the first Ghanaian artist to achieve this feat is a big deal to me. As a young kid from Konongo, who only had a dream and a voice, this brings me to the realisation that I can achieve any and everything so long as I believe and dare myself to take action. Big love to the Boomplay team for putting me on from day one till now,” Black Sherif shared.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif has dismissed Blakk Rasta’s claims that his success is not based on his hard work but on a stroke of luck.

The artist asserted that the commitment and dedication he has put into his work must be appreciated.

He added that he used to enjoy Blakk Rasta’s songs when he was younger as his father likes the reggae artist.

“When his Barack Obama song became a hit (in 2008), my father had just returned from Greece, we often listened to it at home.”

Black Sherif, who was recently chosen by YouTube as an Artist on the Rise, said he is honoured by the support he has received from some people since he started out as a musician 3 years ago.

According to the budding but sensational talent, it was through Ajeezay, a comedian, that he first visited Accra from Konongo, his hometown.

Kwaku the Traveller, the song that propelled Black Shrerif's career globally has recorded over 75 million streams in its first month of release. The song, produced by Joker Nharnah, peaked at Number 1 in both Ghana and Nigeria on the Apple Music Chart.