Black Sherif is following his destiny - M.anifest eulogises Blacko

This we can say it is true as Ghana has secured a plot for its outstanding music be it Highlife or Afrobeats. Currently, there has been an emerging crop of artists whose talents and music are touching the heart of many across the globe.

Speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana, the ‘GodMC’ hitmaker also showed his love while nominating Ghana’s most promising act Black Sherif to be one of few to raise the flag of Ghana high.

According to the 'No Shortcut to Heaven' hitmaker, Black Sherif is one clearly gifted act who is not scared to follow his destiny.

He added that the 20-year old rapper is someone who has always been himself and does not shy away from that which resonates with the youth and that is why he is so loved.

Black Sherif’s passion and energy on his songs has been rewarded by Ghanaians and music lovers by paying attention to craftsmanship.

There have been a lot of ‘new school’ artists who have been breaking barriers and lifting the flag of Ghana high with their hard work and talent.

Black Sherif , since gaining popularity through his hit song “First Sermon” in May 2021, has caught the attention of several global acts and he seems to have taken over the media space and social media.