Weeks after bagging a nomination at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards and releasing his debut album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’, the music star has secured yet another enviable nod at the 2022 MTV EMA.
Black Sherif nominated for 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards
Black Sherif has deed taken the world by storm and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Nominated in the Best African Act category, Blacko battles it out with Burna Boy (Nigeria), Tems (Nigeria), Ayra Star (Nigeria), Zuchu (Tanzania), and Mnike (South Africa).
The MTV EMA 2022 will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, at the multi-functional indoor arena PSD Bank Dome. The ceremony will broadcast live on MTV in more than 170 countries on November 13 and will be available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally beginning November 14. This year marks the sixth time Germany has hosted the event.
MTV unveiled its nominations for the highly anticipated MTV EMA 2022, featuring international artists who dominated the music charts this past year.
Harry Styles leads the pack with seven nominations, including Best Artist, Best Song, and Best Video.
Following Styles with six nominations is Taylor Swift, who also earned a nod for Best Longform Video, a brand-new MTV EMA 2022 category.
SEE THE COMPLETE LIST OF MTV EMA 2022 NOMINEES BELOW:
BEST SONG:
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ”
BEST VIDEO:
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
BEST ARTIST:
Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
ROSALÍA
Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION:
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
Post Malone ft. Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Shakira ft. Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”
Tiësto & Ava Max – “The Motto”
BEST LIVE:
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
The Weeknd
BEST POP:
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
BEST NEW:
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
SEVENTEEN
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
BEST K-POP:
BLACKPINK
BTS
ITZY
LISA
SEVENTEEN
TWICE
BEST LATIN:
Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
ROSALÍA
Shakira
BEST ELECTRONIC:
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
BEST HIP HOP:
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
BEST ROCK:
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Måneskin
Muse
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
BEST ALTERNATIVE:
Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
YUNGBLUD
BEST R&B:
Chlöe
Giveon
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
BEST LONGFORM VIDEO:
Foo Fighters – “Studio 666”
ROSALÍA – “MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)”
Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”
Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, London’s Wembley Stadium
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
VIDEO FOR GOOD:
Ed Sheeran – “2step (feat. Lil Baby)”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Latto – “P*ssy”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Sam Smith – “Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)”
Stromae – “Fils de joie”
BIGGEST FANS:
BLACKPINK
BTS
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH:
Nessa Barrett
SEVENTEEN
Mae Muller
GAYLE
Shenseea
Omar Apollo
Wet Leg
Muni Long
Doechii
Saucy Santana
Stephen Sanchez
JVKE
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE:
BLACKPINK – “The Virtual” | PUBG
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber – “An Interactive Virtual Experience” | Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
Best African Act Nominees
Ayra Star (Nigeria)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Zuchu (Tanzania)
Tems (Nigeria)
Mnike (South Africa)
HOW TO VOTE FOR BLACK SHERIF
Simply, visit https://mtvema.com/en-africa/vote/ and cast your vote as many times as you want.
