Black Sherif pays glowing tribute to Christian Atsu while performing in Abu Dhabi

Behind him, during his performance, was a huge screen displaying Christian Atsu’s name.

Whilst performing, the big screen behind Black Sherif paid tribute to Atsu with the screen reading Rest in Peace Atsu.

After a while, the screen read ‘gone but never forgotten’ before transforming into a collage of his photos.

The touching tribute was aired whilst Sherif delivered a cover of Bob Marley‘s Redemption Song.

Christian Atsu died at age 31 in a devastating earthquake that occurred in Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6, 2023.

The player’s club Hatayspor confirmed the Ghana star’s death, 12 days after the Turkey earthquake.

Family, friends and sympathisers gathered in Accra, on March 4, for the one-week observation of Christian Atsu’s death.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif is not the only musician who has used their craft to pay tribute to Christian Atsu.

Fameye in February released a new track dedicated to the Black Star player and gospel musician Grace Ashley also paid tribute to him.