Black Sherif reconnects with Burna Boy ahead of his London show

The “last last” global hitmaker, has not hidden his love, support, and wild admiration for the fast-rising artist ever since his career took a glorious turn a few years ago.

Black Sherif and Burna Boy Pulse Ghana

One can’t talk about the magnanimous success of Black Sherif without duly crediting Burna Boy, so it came as no surprise when he shows up to support Blacko on his first debut concert.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif is set to perform today, November 18, 2022, at KOKO in London, following the artiste’s breakthrough in the music industry.

The show is Black Sherif's first headline concert in London.

Black Sherif's star has been on the rise ever since the release of his "First Sermon" freestyle in May of last year.

Throughout 2022 he has already been recognised with several awards including Breakthrough Act Of The Year at the 3Music Awards.