Black Sherif rejects GH97,000 offer for UK show; reportedly charges GH489,000 instead

Selorm Tali

Black Sherif was reportedly scheduled to perform at the Ghana Party in the Park in London but there was no show from the Ghanaian artiste.

Black Sherif - (Mdundo)

It has been alleged that Black Sherif who is in the UK was unable to perform at the London show because his team demanded almost half a million Ghana Cedis from the organizers.

"As part of the VGMA 'Best New Artiste of the Year' package, the Ghanaian trap star was supposed to perform at the #GhanaPartyInThePark. Unfortunately, that couldn't happen because the timing wasn't favorable for Blacko's team," VGMAs PRO, Robert Klah, said.

Meanwhile, in a report by Hitz FM, an insider revealed that Black Sherif was not able to perform at the concert because his team was demanding a huge sum of an amount that the event organizers didn't agree to.

"According to an anonymous source [a member of the Akwaaba UK group], the group proposed an amount of £10,000 (GHS 97,786) as Black Sherif's performance fee for the Ghana Party in the Park event. However, Blacko's team was demanding £50,000 (GHS 489,387)," a tweet by Hitz FM said.

The allegation has since sparked a debate on social media. "Blacko Sherif’s managers are gon ruin his career real soon. Charging £50,000 (GHC489K) for a show cos of three hit songs is very very absurd. He’s not worth it. He’s gon beg to be paid GHC20K when the fame dies. Ask those who started," Bongo Ideas tweeted.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

