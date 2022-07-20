Black Sherif rejects GH97,000 offer for UK show; reportedly charges GH489,000 instead

"As part of the VGMA 'Best New Artiste of the Year' package, the Ghanaian trap star was supposed to perform at the #GhanaPartyInThePark. Unfortunately, that couldn't happen because the timing wasn't favorable for Blacko's team," VGMAs PRO, Robert Klah, said.

Meanwhile, in a report by Hitz FM, an insider revealed that Black Sherif was not able to perform at the concert because his team was demanding a huge sum of an amount that the event organizers didn't agree to.

"According to an anonymous source [a member of the Akwaaba UK group], the group proposed an amount of £10,000 (GHS 97,786) as Black Sherif's performance fee for the Ghana Party in the Park event. However, Blacko's team was demanding £50,000 (GHS 489,387)," a tweet by Hitz FM said.

The allegation has since sparked a debate on social media. "Blacko Sherif’s managers are gon ruin his career real soon. Charging £50,000 (GHC489K) for a show cos of three hit songs is very very absurd. He’s not worth it. He’s gon beg to be paid GHC20K when the fame dies. Ask those who started," Bongo Ideas tweeted.