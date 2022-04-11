RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Black Sherif sued; investor seeks crucial reliefs from Court

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

An Accra High Court will rule on the fate of the hottest Ghanaian artiste at the moment, Black Sherif, on May 9, as he has been sued by the CEO of Waynes Chavis Consult for an alleged breach of contract.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif

According to reports, Shadrach Agyei Owusu filed this suit against Black Sherif because the artiste has abandoned him after he invested in his career.

Recommended articles

Several weeks ago, Black Sherif signed a distribution deal with Empire, an American distribution company and record label.

Days later, concerns came from the camp of his supposed manager, who claimed that the artiste had signed the deal without telling him.

Sources suggest the contract between Black Sherif and this investor requires that the artiste carries out all his activities through the him – Shadrack Agyei Owusu.

As a result of that, he has filed a writ praying the court to grant him about four relieves.

He wants the court to prevent Black Sherif from performing at events that he has not given consent to. In addition, he has requested the court to order all funds accrued from the artiste’s online streams to be preserved.

Shadrach also wants a receiver to be taking the proceeds of all funds that will be accrued from any activity that Black Sherif engages in.

All of this was contained in a writ of summons dated April 11, 2022. Black Sherif and his lawyers are required to respond within 8 days.

This is happening at a time Black Sherif is, arguably, the most sought-after artiste around the world because of the tremendous heights his song ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ has reached.

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian lady goes viral for joining 'Kwaku The Traveller' challenge (WATCH)

Sheena Gakpe

‘Dig your own grave’ - Abena Korkor curses Asamoah Gyan for lying about their encounter

Abena Korkor and Asamoah Gyan

Your Will Smith moment is coming – wife of Israel Laryea to OB Amponsah

Israel Laryea and wife, Louisa Laryea and OB Amponsah

Popular Nigerian dancer and friends go crazy over 'Kwaku The Traveller' (WATCH)

Pocolee and friends go crazy over ‘Kwaku The Traveller’