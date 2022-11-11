Black Sherif to hold his debut headline concert ‘Mozama Disco’ on December 21

Mozama Disco is an art of life for the youth of Ghana and beyond. A combination of various arts forms with music and fashion at its heart.

A true representation of the diverse backgrounds making up the army of Blacko Tribe. Mozama Disco is also intended to inculcate a spirit of adventure, co-operation, creation of excellence in the domain of art and culture and feelings of fraternity, patriotism, unity and brotherhood with a power packed production and visual experience line up of professionals and artists for your pleasure.

Black Sherif Pulse Ghana

Top Ghanaian and foreign artists are expected to perform at the concert which will be Black Sheriff’s debut headline show since coming to the limelight.

Black Sheriff gained mainstream acclaim with his street anthem “Second Sermon” released in July 2021.

Black Sherif released his much-anticipated album, The Villain I Never Was’ which is currently enjoying massive streams and good reviews across the digital stream platform spectrum