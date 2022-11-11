RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Black Sherif to hold his debut headline concert ‘Mozama Disco’ on December 21

Dorcas Agambila

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif is set to hold his debut musical concert on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Black Sherif
The concert dubbed ‘Mozama Disco’ will be held at La Palm Royal Beach in Accra.

Mozama Disco is an art of life for the youth of Ghana and beyond. A combination of various arts forms with music and fashion at its heart.

A true representation of the diverse backgrounds making up the army of Blacko Tribe. Mozama Disco is also intended to inculcate a spirit of adventure, co-operation, creation of excellence in the domain of art and culture and feelings of fraternity, patriotism, unity and brotherhood with a power packed production and visual experience line up of professionals and artists for your pleasure.

Black Sherif
Top Ghanaian and foreign artists are expected to perform at the concert which will be Black Sheriff’s debut headline show since coming to the limelight.

Black Sheriff gained mainstream acclaim with his street anthem “Second Sermon” released in July 2021.

Black Sherif released his much-anticipated album, The Villain I Never Was’ which is currently enjoying massive streams and good reviews across the digital stream platform spectrum

The album ‘The Villain I Never Was’ has gained massive streams with some of the songs topping charts in Ghana and abroad.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
