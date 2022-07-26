Mr Shadrack who claims he was the financier of the Ghanaian artiste, was praying the court to prevent the singer from performing any song he released under him. Unfortunately for him, the court has thrown out his case today.
Black Sherif's ex-manager loses case in court as Samson Lardy defends the artist
Black Sherif has won an injunction case filed against him by his ex-manager, Shadrack Agyei Owusu.
The Accra High Court (Commercial Division) presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Akua Sarpomaa Amoah has dismissed the injunction which was filed against Black Sherif on April 11, 2022.
Her Ladyship Justice Akua Sarpomaa whilst announcing her verdict on the case, explained that the injunction if granted would harm the artiste. In her rulling, she added that the ariste will suffer grave injustice if the motion was granted.
"According to the court, there was evidence that has not been challenged that Black Sherif was no longer bound by the contract after terminating it".
The 'Second Sermon' singer was represented in court by renowned Ghanaian lawyer and broadcaster, Samson Lardi Anyenini. After the hearing, the Joy FM presenter thanked the court and waived the cost against the Plaintiff.
According to him, he has decided to waive the cost in order to ensure ongoing negotiations by the parties to resolve the matter amicably.
