Black Sherif's ex-manager loses case in court as Samson Lardy defends the artist

The Accra High Court (Commercial Division) presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Akua Sarpomaa Amoah has dismissed the injunction which was filed against Black Sherif on April 11, 2022.

Shadrach Agyei Owusu Pulse Ghana

Her Ladyship Justice Akua Sarpomaa whilst announcing her verdict on the case, explained that the injunction if granted would harm the artiste. In her rulling, she added that the ariste will suffer grave injustice if the motion was granted.

"According to the court, there was evidence that has not been challenged that Black Sherif was no longer bound by the contract after terminating it".

The 'Second Sermon' singer was represented in court by renowned Ghanaian lawyer and broadcaster, Samson Lardi Anyenini. After the hearing, the Joy FM presenter thanked the court and waived the cost against the Plaintiff.